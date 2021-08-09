Three-acre land scheme could not become a success: Rajaiah

HYDERABAD

09 August 2021 23:02 IST

Ex-Dy. CM Rajaiah says he won’t leave TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator and former Deputy Chief Minister Dr. T. Rajaiah said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched Dalit Empowerment Scheme (Telangana Dalit Bandhu) as distribution of 3 acres land each to landless dalit families but it did not become a success as was expected due to non-availability of land.

“The new scheme has been conceived as all the schemes implemented so far have failed to render 100% justice to the dalit community which comprises 20% of the Telangana society and nobody should harbour any doubt about either implementation or success of the scheme,” Dr. Rajaiah said addressing press conference here on Monday. He stated that he had presented his experiences on the status of dalits by spending nights in dalit localities and said that he is happy over the launch of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Stating that he was among the top five legislators of TRS in the implementation of various government schemes at constituency-level, he sought to know whether Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had ever thought of a scheme like Dalit Bandhu for the uplift of the community so far even in the States where the party had mass-base and was in power in the past.

Turning to news making rounds in the social media platforms that he is planning to join the YSR Telangana Party launched by Y.S. Sharmila, Mr. Rajaiah said he did not meet either Ms. Sharmila or her husband Anil Kumar. He pointed out that a photo of the past taken during a Christian meet with Mr. Anil Kumar is being made viral on social media platforms by his detractors.

He, however, admitted that he has affection for late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy as it was he who had encouraged him politically by giving him Congress party ticket. He also had good going with Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in the past but the equation boiled down choosing between Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy and Telangana and he opted for the latter and quit as an MLA.

In TRS, he was given prominence by the Chief Minister from the beginning and was made Deputy CM in 2014 along with medical and health portfolio, which he said he liked the most. He said that he would not leave TRS come what may.