Three accused including brother-sister duo in woman’s murder case arrested

October 05, 2023 08:47 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Keshavapatnam police on Wednesday arrested all the three accused including a brother-sister duo in the murder of a 58-year-old woman that took place at Thadikal in Shankarapatnam mandal on October 1 this year.

The arrested were identified as Shaik Gouse Pasha, 32, lorry cleaner, his sister Noorzahan Begum, 26, and his accomplice Mohan, 23, autorickshaw driver, all residents of Karimnagar.

The victim, identified as Prameela, 58, hailed from Bheempalli village in Kamalapur mandal of Hanamkonda district.

The trio allegedly took Prameela and her 80-year-old ailing father to Thadikal on the pretext of consulting a ‘spiritual healer’ in their autorickshaw on Sunday.

The main accused allegedly snatched the gold chain and earrings of Prameela and attacked her with knife when she screamed for help.

She succumbed to the stab injuries on the spot.

The trio fled with the stolen gold ornaments soon after the incident.

The police cracked the case based on CCTV footage and discreet inquiries.

