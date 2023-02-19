Thousands throng Tank Bund as Sunday Funday resumes

February 19, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

After a hiatus, Sunday Funday returned to Hyderabad. Thousands thronged the Tank Bund area to enjoy the evening with their friends and families. The visitors also got a glimpse of the recently-launched double decker buses, which had been brought to the venue on Sunday evening.

The major excitement for the visitors was the recently-inaugurated musical fountain at Hussainsagar. The fountain show was held four times between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Apart from that, there were a lot of food stalls set up by the road. Vendors selling toys and balloons caught the attention of children. The entire Tank Bund road was barricaded and traffic movement prohibited in view of the programme.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), which organises Sunday Funday, had set up two stalls to distribute plants free of cost. Speaking to The Hindu, a HMDA representative said the stalls had nearly 5,000 plants of more than 20 varieties. The HMDA had procured the plants from 60-odd nurseries across the city.

While mobile toilets were set up for the convenience of the visitors, there were limited dustbins installed near food stalls, leading to a lot of littering on the road.