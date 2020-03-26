Thousands of foreign returnees untraceable

A number of persons who recently returned to the city from foreign countries could have escaped the State government’s radar as their addresses have changed since the issue of passport.

While Health and GHMC authorities are not responding to queries, an unofficial estimate put the number around 5,000, which accounts for almost half of the number of persons identified as recent returnees. Officials under the condition of anonymity confirmed this and informed that addresses collected from passengers while de-boarding at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) turned out to be false. Details of several persons who de-boarded at airports other than RGIA are missing too.

GHMC Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar, during a media interaction a week ago, put the figure of identified foreign returnees at close to 10,000. Surveillance teams have been appointed in all the 150 divisions of GHMC to trace the foreign returned and ask them to stay in home quarantine, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city. Each team comprises members drawn from Health and Police departments, besides GHMC, and visits the homes of all the identified households.

Since Wednesday, the teams have started pasting posters at the entrances of the respective homes, identifying the persons home quarantined therein, so that visitors would avoid the homes, and neighbours can keep a watch. Passport details of the returnees who went missing are being shared with the Police by the Immigration wing, who, together with GHMC staff, have embarked upon the task of tracing them down. Sources inform that so far, only about 5,000 foreign returnees could be traced in the city, with the rest at large.

“Quite a few addresses given in the passports were not permanent addresses. The residents are not found there any more,” a team member informed. At times it was found that students from outside studying in coaching centres here, gave their temporary addresses in the city for the issue of passports.

Addresses in the passports issued with Aadhaar linkage too were found to be old. At several places, the residents shifted from the rented accommodation, and sometimes, they sold away their old houses. At one address, the house was found to have been already demolished, shared a source.