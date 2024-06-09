ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands gather for fish prasadam

Published - June 09, 2024 07:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Bathini family administers the prasadam by inserting a yellow paste into the mouth of a live fingerling, which is then slipped into the throat of an asthma patient

The Hindu Bureau

Asthma patients being administered the “fish prasadam” by a volunteer in Hyderabad on Saturday, June 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Thousands from across the country flocked to Exhibition Grounds at Nampally on June 8 for the annual fish prasadam, held on ‘Mrigasira Karti’, the day marking the onset of monsoon according to the Hindu calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bathini family administers the prasadam by inserting a yellow paste into the mouth of a live fingerling, which is then slipped into the throat of an asthma patient. They claim this remedy cures asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Though the distribution began at 9 a.m., crowds started gathering as early as 6 a.m. Praveen Yashwantrao Patil, who travelled from Jalgaon, Maharashtra, said, “My relative took the prasadam last year and his asthma was cured. So, I am here this year.”

R.K. Tiwari, 50, from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, arrived at 6.30 a.m. for his second visit. “My niece was cured a few years ago. This time, I am here for my grand-daughter, who has asthma,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were four time slots, first from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., second from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., third slot from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday and last slot from 12 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US