Thousands gather for Chhath Puja at Bathukamma ghats

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh

Devotees offering prayers to the Sun god in Hyderabad on Thursday, on the occasion of Chhath Puja celebration. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As the golden hour cast its warm glow over Hyderabad’s Hussainsagar lake, Sharda Sinha’s Chhath songs filled the air, lending a timeless reverence to the scene. Thousands of devotees, dressed in colourful clothes, gathered at Bathukamma Ghats, temporarily transformed into a series of Chhath Ghats for this annual observance of sun worship. The crowd awaited the evening ritual known as Sandhya Arghya, where worshippers stand in knee-deep water to offer prayers to the Sun god, expressing gratitude for life.

“We have left no stone unturned to ensure everything goes smoothly. We are expecting nearly 50,000 people here, united in their respect and prayers to the Sun god,” said Vinoy Kumar Singh of Jan Seva Sangh. As the sun dipped lower, the gathered devotees prepared for this act of thanksgiving. In addition to Hussainsagar, Chhath Puja is being celebrated at 49 other locations across the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. These sites welcome thousands of people hailing from States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, who gather to honour the setting sun.

Poonam Rao, a 52-year-old resident of Mallapur, reflected on how the celebration has grown in the city. “I have lived in Hyderabad for about 30 years,” she said. “My husband is an IT professional, and we have observed Chhath Puja here even before it was organised in Hussainsagar lake. In those days, the puja was only held in a few locations with significant Bihari communities. Today, even the administration is involved, ensuring everything is in place.” This year, she performed her puja at a temporary ghat in Mallapur organised by the Bihar Association, Hyderabad.

Saurav Kumar, a 24-year-old MBA student from Patna, attended the puja at Miyapur, though his heart remained with family back home. “My mother is performing the puja in Patna, but I couldn’t go there due to my exams,” he said. The Chhath Puja celebrations will conclude on Friday morning, with devotees gathering once more for Usha Arghya to worship the rising sun.

Telangana / festivals

