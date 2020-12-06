Those responsible for Babri demolition not punished: Owaisi

STAFF REPORTER

06 December 2020 22:38 IST

Tell the next generation of what happened on Dec. 6, 1992, MIM chief tells people

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday, which corresponded the anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya, said that those responsible for razing the place of worship have not been punished.

Mr Owaisi took to Twitter, and in a series of tweets, described the demolition of the mosque as an ‘injustice’ and urged people to not only remember it, but also inform the next generation of what happened on December 6, 1992.

“Remember & teach the next generation to remember: For 400+ years our #BabriMasjid stood in Ayodhya. Our ancestors prayed in its hall, broke their fasts together in its courtyard & when they died, they were buried in the adjoining graveyard. Never forget this injustice [1],” he tweeted.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian said that the mosque was ‘illegally occupied’ for several years and that its demolition was witnessed by the world.

“On the night of December 22-23 1949, our #BabriMasjid was desecrated & illegally occupied for 42 years. On this date in 1992, our masjid was demolished before the whole world. The men responsible for this did not see even a day’s punishment. Never forget this injustice [2],” he tweeted.

Several Muslim organisations too issued a statement. Those from Hyderabad included the United Muslim Forum, a group of religious leaders.

The forum described December 6 as a “black day.” Forum president Syed Muneeruddin Ahmed Mukhtar urged people to frequent mosques and explain to the new generation the historicity of the mosque and its demolition.

The forum said it is imperative for Muslims to work with other communities and assert their rights in a democratic framework.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on its Facebook page described the demolition of the Babri Masjid as the day on which ‘India’s strong foundation of secularism was demolished.’