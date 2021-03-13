Those behind Bhainsa, Mahagaon riots won’t be spared: Minister

HYDERABAD

13 March 2021 21:19 IST

Indrakaran Reddy assures help to the victims, says probe is on to find culprits

Minister for Forests, Environment and Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy has stated that the government would not spare those behind the riots in Mahagaon village and Bhainsa town in Nirmal district recently.

The Minister, along with District Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, SP Vishnu Warrior, Mudhol MLA G. Vittal Reddy and other local leaders visited Bhainsa and Nirmal on Saturday and went round the riot-hit areas including the shops gutted in Bhainsa and consoled the affected families. He assured the victims that the government would extended all necessary help.

‘Deeply pained’

Speaking to media persons later, the Minister said he was deeply pained at the situation the people of Bhainsa were in following the riots, as the normal life had been thrown out of gear. Daily-wagers, middle-class and petty vendors were being put to a lot of hardship. The Minister observed that such incidents would impact the development of the town and the surrounding villages.

He felt that there was a need to work for normalisation of the situation in Bhainsa and it was the responsibility of all, irrespective of political affiliations, to prevent recurrence of such riots and incidents in the future. He, however, alleged that some political parties were trying to make political gains out of the situation and said people were well aware as to which party was behind the riots.

Stating that an auto-rickshaw of a TRS activist was also burnt down in the riots, he said some parties were, however, blaming the ruling party for the riots. The party would not tolerate such misinformation campaign, he added. An inquiry was into the riots with free hand given to the police and he expressed hope that it would bring out the culprits behind it.

Reiterating that those responsible for the riots would not be spared at any cost, the Minister condemned the attack on journalists who went to cover the incidents.