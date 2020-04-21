This Ramzan, city to miss haleem

Hyderabad will miss its date with haleem during Ramzan this year. An indication to this effect was available early on Tuesday when the Haleem Makers’ Association released information about not opening the restaurants for business this year. “We have taken this decision in view of the lockdown and preventive measures being enforced by the government to control the spread of Covid-19 pandemic,” said M. A. Majeed of HMA.
As news about the decision spread, many foodies shared their gloom while others called it a brave decision, considering haleem meant big money for many restaurant chains in the city. Ramzan is likely to be either on April 23 or 24, depending on sighting of the new moon.
