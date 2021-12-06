Thirty-nine medical students test positive

KARIMNAGAR

Annual Day festival was held on the college campus over a week ago

Around 39 medical students of Chalmeda Anand Rao Institute of Medical Sciences (CAIMS) at Bommakal in Karimnagar rural mandal have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently following the college’s annual day fest held on the college premises over a week ago.

Some staff members of the college have also reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to sources, at least 13 medical students were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday when coronavirus tests were performed on them after they exhibited symptoms of the infection. Another 26 students tested positive for coronavirus in the tests conducted on the college premises for the second consecutive day on Sunday, taking the total infection count to 39.

Following this, the college management has declared holidays and expedited efforts to ensure COVID-19 testing for all its students, faculty and other staff members, sources added.

The entire premises of the medical college including the hostel complex and 1,000-bedded teaching hospital have been sanitised as a safety precaution.

Sources added that a fortnight-long annual day fest was organised on the college campus recently. It featured a slew of literary, cultural and sports events.

The officials concerned of the private medical college could not be reached for their comments over the exact number of medicos and staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

When contacted, the District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria told The Hindu that the COVID-19 prevention measures were in place at the CAIMS, the management of which declared holidays and sent the hostel students to their homes following the detection of 39 COVID-19 cases at the college.

The college management has been asked to strictly follow safety protocols including sanitisation of the entire college campus to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.