Thirty candidates in fray for Huzurabad bypoll

Minister Gangula tests COVID positive

With 12 candidates withdrawing their nominations, 30 candidates are officially in the fray for Huzurabad bypoll to be held on October 30.

Main political parties stepped up their campaign even as people were immersed in Bathukamma festival on Wednesday and gearing up for Dasara, a major festival in the State, to be celebrated on Friday. Notwithstanding BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamlakar testing positive for COVID-19, ruling TRS party leaders and workers continued to main the campaign tempo.

Though Mr. Kamlakar’s absence from the campaign, even temporarily, is a setback of sorts for TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao compensated by drawing other important leaders.

Meanwhile, Karimnagar Lok Sabha member and BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay, who is observing ‘navaratri deeksha’, confined himself to religious rituals in Karimnagar. A rabble-rouser for BJP, Mr. Sanjay’s poll campaign, said to begin after Dasara, is surely to boost morale of his party workers and add strength to its nominee Eatala Rajender. Congress party in-charge for the by-poll, Damodar Rajnarsimha already toured the constituency and will be camping in Huzurabad after Dasara.

Congress State chief and MP A. Revanth Reddy set the tone for the campaign soon after its nominee Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao filed nomination papers with his fiery speech at a public meeting in Huzurabad town. Though 30 candidates are in the fray, the fight is mainly between candidates of TRS, BJP and Congress.