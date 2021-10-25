Thirteen more link roads proposed in Hyderabad

Total cost for the 13 roads is estimated at ₹233 crore

A link between Golnaka and Nagole along the Musi River is part of the 13 more link roads being developed in the city by GHMC and HMDA in the coming days.

The link will reduce the traffic burden on the existing road between Amberpet and Ramanthapur, where an elevated corridor is under construction by the National Highways Authority of India. Besides, it will also bring down the commute time drastically for the vehicle riders. The four-lane road with pavement, stormwater drainage and footpaths will be of 1.3 km length and cost ₹20 crore.

Property acquisition is almost complete, with several property owners agreeing to accept transferable developmental rights in lieu of monetary compensation. Proposal for the road, though existing since the time of the joint State, has been pending for a long time due to several reasons.

Other roads proposed as part of the Phase-II of the link roads project include a 1.9 km slip road near Goulidoddi, 400 metres of link between Road No.5, Jubilee Hills and Road No. 2, Banjara Hills via Annapurna Studio, one kilometre between Novotel Hotel and KPHB road, two roads of 1.7 kilometres and 1.6 kilometres respectively from Bachupally to Nizampet, one kilometre in Puppalguda, connecting road of 2.58 kilometres from Kismathpur to Rajendranagar, 1.8 kilometres from Nallagandla to GHMC Serilingampally zonal office, 3.6 kilometres between Osman Nagar and Vattinagulapally, 2.4 kilometres from Kranthi Vanam layout to Bhagyalakshmi Layout in Kondapur, one kilometre between Kismathpur and Golden Heights Colony road, and 1.7 kilometres in Hafeezpet.

Of these, six roads will be developed by HMDA and the remaining by GHMC. Total cost for the 13 roads is estimated at ₹233 crore.

Link roads and slip roads have been proposed by the government to address traffic congestion in the city in a cost effective way, besides shortening the commute distance and time.