Third parties to assess quality of city roads

Third-party agencies will be selected to assess quality of city roads under private maintenance, as part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance (CRM) programme.

GHMC will call for tenders within a day or two from agencies for zone-wise third party quality control. The roads in the zones concerned will be randomly assessed by the agencies and reports will be submitted to GHMC, officials informed.

Initially, tenders will be called for two years’ duration, and based on the performance, the contract will be extended for the complete duration of CRM, which is five years. Reputed engineering colleges with good quality infrastructure will be called for tenders, Chief Engineer (Maintenance) Mohd. Ziauddin said.

As per the tender criteria, the college should have at least 10 years’ presence within 10 to 20 kilometres of the city, and should have Civil Engineering as one of the streams. It should have well equipped laboratory to conduct the required number of tests on the city roads.

However, reports by the third party agencies will not be final when it comes to decisions based on the quality.

“Quality check will be done separately by three parties — the contracting agency, GHMC and the third party agency. Based on all the reports, a decision will be taken. Wherever the road is damaged or found not up to the mark, the contractor will have to redo the whole road, and not only the damaged part,” Mr.Ziauddin said.

Where the road quality is found to be compromised, action will also be taken against the engineers who supervised the work, he said.

The Engineering officials at the GHMC headquarters will now focus fully on the quality control aspect of the road maintenance, as the authority to call for tenders for works up to ₹2 crore value has been delegated to Zonal Commissioners.

A total of 709 kilometres of road length in the city has been handed over to private agencies for maintenance, for a duration of five years under the CRM programme. They constitute almost all the major road stretches in the city.