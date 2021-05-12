Third Oxygen Express reaches city

South Central Railway (SCR)’s third Oxygen Express to Hyderabad reached Sanathnagar Goods Complex bringing 64.24 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) filled in five tankers on Wednesday. These empty tanks were sent to Odisha on May 9.

The oxygen carrying tankers from Angul ran for a distance of 1,213 km in a short time of around 27 hours, with the train travelling at an average speed of 45 kmph from its starting station. A green corridor route was created for uninterrupted and fast movement of the special train operated on the request of the Telangana government.

General Manager Gajanan Mallya complemented the officials for timely action in running the Oxygen Express trains ensuring hassle-free and prompt delivery of the LMO. He advised all the divisions to be attentive and proactive to meet the future needs of running more Oxygen Express Trains. About 100 Oxygen Expresses have been pressed into service across the country bringing relief to various States, a press release said.