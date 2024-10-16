GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Third edition of two-day Roof and Floor property show in Hyderabad from Saturday

Published - October 16, 2024 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The third edition of the Roof and Floor Property Show is set to take place at Auspacious Convention, in Kompally, Hyderabad, on October 19 and 20. Running from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days with free entry, this event is a platform where home buyers and builders come together to find the perfect match for their property needs.

Visitors can look forward to exclusive property offers, financing solutions, expert consultations, and more. Whether you’re a first-time home buyer or seeking investment opportunities, the Roof and Floor Property Show provides the ideal space to explore the best options in the real estate market. From luxury apartments to affordable housing, top builders and developers will be showcasing their latest projects, catering to a wide range of preferences and budgets.

The event is presented by Aparna Constructions and powered by Primark Projects Private Limited. Associate sponsors include Subishi Engineers and Saket Group, with additional sponsorship from Silpa Infratech, S-Cube County, Growth Stories LLP, Lexus Group, Shanta Sriram, Modi Properties Private Limited and Golden Key Mayura Sriven.

