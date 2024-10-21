GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Third edition of Roof and Floor property show concludes; over 1,000 attend

Published - October 21, 2024 08:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Interested buyers at the third edition of the two-day Roof and Floor Property Show. Photo: Special Arrangement

The third edition of the two-day Roof and Floor Property Show successfully concluded on Sunday, attracting nearly 1,000 attendees. Held over the weekend, the event showcased more than 100 residential projects from 15 leading builders, providing prospective homebuyers an opportunity to explore a diverse range of properties.

The show featured a strong turnout of families, many of whom came in groups of three or four, actively seeking villas and apartments in north Hyderabad — an area experiencing high demand and rapid growth, according to Venkat Ratnam, vice-president of Roof and Floor.

Prominent developers such as Aparna Constructions, Primark, Saket Developers, Subishi Infra, Silpa Infratech, Modi Builders, Shanta Sriram, Golden Key, Growth Stories, Lexus Group, and S Cube participated in the event, offering exclusive festive discounts and deals to visitors.

The event was presented by Aparna Constructions, powered by Primark Projects Private Limited, and supported by associate sponsors Subishi Engineers and Saket Group. Additional sponsorship came from Silpa Infratech, S-Cube County, Growth Stories LLP, Lexus Group, Shanta Sriram, Modi Properties Private Limited, and Golden Key Mayura Sriven.

