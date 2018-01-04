Third edition of international kite festival from Jan. 13

The stage is set for the third edition of the Telangana International Kite Festival - 2018, one of its kind event being organised by the State Government, from January 13 to January 15, coinciding with Makara Sankranti festivities.

The three-day event, with a social message “fly for the cause (educate the girl and she will change the world)” will feature participants from 11 countries in addition to different States with 40 international and an equal number of reputed flyers from within the country. Expected to witness a footfall of over one lakh, the festival incorporates special night flying event in which expert flyers from China, Thailand, Indonesia, Turkey and other countries will display their skills. A first of its kind “sweet festival” is also being organised simultaneously featuring over 1,000 sweets most popular delicacies from different States as well as abroad. “The festival will not feature any hotels or caterers. Delicacies, sweets prepared by families in homes, will be an important feature of the event,” Tourism Secretary Burra Venkatesham said.

Tourism Minister Ajmira Chandulal formally announced the schedule of the twin festivals releasing the logos as well as launching the website of the event.

Explaining about the festivals, Mr. Chandulal and Mr. Venkatesham said: “A large contingent of flyers will colour the skies with their varieties of kites while a series of cultural programmes are also lined up for the event”. The venue of the kite festival held at Aga Khan Foundation premises during the last edition, had been shifted to Parade Grounds so that more people could participate in the events.

The sweet festival on its part was being conducted by associations of people hailing from other States settled here “displaying the cosmopolitan nature of the city in a sweet way”. The associations would select the participants representing their respective States and the selected participants would come in their traditional attire. “Sweets from as many as 14 countries in addition to different parts of the State will form part of the festival,” Mr. Venkatesham said.