Third 2BHK project in city inaugurated

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday launched the third double bedroom housing project in the city.

On his whirlwind tour of the Kukatpally constituency, the Minister inaugurated the 2BHK project in Chittaramma Basti, comprising 108 dwelling units built at a cost of ₹9.34 crore.

The 560 sq ft units, each costing ₹8.65 lakh, were built on nine floors at the location, in place of the existing slum, a press statement said. The earlier projects were the pilot at IDH Colony, New Bhoiguda project in 2015, and Singam Cheruvu Thanda project at Nacharam in 2018.

In all, the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects in Kukatpally worth ₹102 crore, which included two indoor stadiums, one wholesale fish market, and a road over-bridge.

The stadiums, one at Gayatri Nagar, Ayyappa Society, and the other at Phase VI, Kukatpally, were constructed at a cost of ₹86 lakh and ₹5.65 crore respectively.

The wholesale fish market was built on 1,651 square meters, and funded by the National Fisheries Development Corporation. NFDC provided ₹2.25 crore while GHMC shared ₹53.2 lakh for the market.

Mr. Rama Rao also laid the foundation stone for a road over-bridge at Kaitalapur to be built at a cost of ₹83 crore. Construction of the ROB was being jointly taken up with the South Central Railway, which was providing ₹18 crore.

The GHMC was spending ₹40 crore for laying approach roads and ₹25 crore for land acquisition.

The bi-directional four-lane bridge is 676 metres long and 16.61 metres wide, and was expected to provide reprieve for the traffic coming from JNTU Junction, Malaysia Township, Hitech City Flyover, Cyber Towers junction, Madhapur, Bala Nagar and Sanath Nagar, the press note said.

On his tour, the Minister was accompanied by Cabinet colleague Ch. Malla Reddy, Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin, MLCs Naveen Kumar and Shambhipur Raju, MLA M. Krishna Rao, GHMC Commissioner D. S. Lokesh Kumar, and Medchal District Collector M.V. Reddy.