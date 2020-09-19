Think regionally too: AICC in-charge

Hyderabad

19 September 2020 22:54 IST

‘Constituency-centric approach can see the party through next polls in State’

The new in-charge of All India Congress Committee for the State Manickam Tagore feels that the party is not out of the game in Telangana and can win next Assembly elections in 2023 by adopting a constituency-centric approach and region-centric politics.

In his second interaction with senior party leaders of the State, after being given the new assignment, Mr. Manickam said “we must fight the battle with the right perception. There should be continuous communication between all leaders. Winning each booth is important and it can be achieved through booth-centric work, cadre building and discipline. Although we are a national party, we must think regionally as well,” he said.

He said that the Congress did not differentiate between seniors and juniors and it always valued seniors by involving them in all decision-making processes. The meeting on Zoom was attended by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC secretaries N.S. Bose Raju and Sreenivasan Krishnan, TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and J. Kusum Kumar, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhary, former ministers J. Geetha Reddy, R. Damodar Reddy, Marri Shashidhar Reddy, contested candidates in the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said a few more meetings, through video-conference, would be held in the coming days to complete the formal introduction of all leaders and take their views and suggestions on strengthening the party.

He said that incharges for Dubbak town, mandals and all 146 villages would be finalised soon. Mr. Tagore would visit Hyderabad in the first week of October after the end of Parliament session.

He said the agenda for the meeting was to discuss membership drive, Dubbak by-elections, GHMC elections, Warangal and Khammam Corporations and elections to two Graduates constituencies of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam and Hyderabad- Ranga Reddy-Mahabubnagar. The meeting lasted for nearly three hours.