Thick blanket of security in Hyderabad for Ganesh immersion

Hyderabad

31 August 2020 20:42 IST

Police mapped more than 300 hypersensitive and over 600 sensitive places in the city

A day ahead of the final Ganesh idol immersion procession, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar along with other senior officials reviewed the security arrangements on Monday on Tank Bund-NTR Marg.

Mr. Kumar said that in the last one week more than 30,000 Ganesh idols of different sizes were immersed in the Hussainsagar and in the next two days around 4,000 idols are expected to reach Tank Bund and NTR Marg for immersion.

“At least 165 Ganesh idols above five feet, 1,213 idols between three and five feet and 1,842 idols below three feet are expected to reach the immersion points from Monday night to Tuesday evening,” he said.

According to Mr. Kumar, around 15,000 policemen have been deployed across the city for hassle-free procession.

“Right from Chandrayangutta to Hussainsagar several seniors officials will be deployed to monitor the procession route in our limits for smooth conduct of the immersion,” Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

He said that 21 mobile and 17 static cranes have been installed at Tank Bund and NTR Marg. The police have mapped more than 300 hypersensitive and over 600 sensitive places across the twin cities.

Traffic restrictions

Further, traffic restrictions have been imposed in view of the immersion and no traffic would be allowed on the main procession route from Keshavaigiri in old city to Tank Bund-NTR Marg via MJ Market and Abids.

“Only vehicles carrying idols will be allowed to move on the procession route between 9 a.m. on Tuesday to 8 a.m. on Wednesday to relieve congestion and maintain smooth flow of traffic,” he said, adding that restrictions will be extended if the situation so demands.

All lanes and bylanes along the main route would be barricaded.

Movements of vehicles other than those carrying Ganesh idols will be restricted and diverted at many points along the route and at other points adjoining the routes of other roads. Motorists are advised to use the Ring Road and Begumpet area to avoid diversions.

The traffic will be diverted at CTO, YMCA, Paradise crossroads, Patny crossroads, Bata crossroads, Adavaiah crossroads and Ghans Mandi crossroads from 6 a.m. on Tuesday till completion of immersion.

Heavy vehicles

After immersion on the NTR Marg, the empty vehicles should proceed to their destination via Necklace Rotary – Khairtabad flyover - V.V.Statue – KCP and onwards. They will not be allowed to return towards Telugu Talli statue or Mint Compound road.

After immersion on the Upper Tank Bund, the empty vehicles should proceed towards Children’s Park – DBR Mills – Kawadiguda – Musheerabad or towards Indira Park – Ashok Nagar – Vidya Nagar. No vehicle shall go towards the Bible House Rail-over-bridge.

Inter-State vehicles

Inter-State and inter-district lorries are not allowed to enter the Hyderabad City on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

Their movement will be terminated on the outskirts of the city.

While private buses should operate for their destinations from outside the city and they should not enter the city from 8 a.m. Tuesday till 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

People going to/coming from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport should avoid using Necklace Road, NTR Marg and Tank Bund.

The Police Commissioner said that traffic restrictions, main routes and other details would be shown live on Google Maps and it would be updated on real time basis.

“Citizens can use Google Maps for latest traffic condition,” Mr. Kumar added.