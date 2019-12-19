They spend lakhs only to end at OGH for plastic surgery

At least two patients who spent lakhs of rupees at private hospitals to get treated for burns, opted the State-run Osmania General Hospital for treatment in the past few weeks after exhausting their money. They were discharged on Wednesday after treatment.

Doctors from the hospital said that they came across many cases where poor families take debts for treatment at private hospitals and get admitted at the government tertiary hospital when they cannot afford to shell out any more money.

Superintendent of the hospital Dr B. Nagender said that their Plastic Surgery Department provides advanced medical services and urged people to opt the government hospital for treatment.

A 29-year-old woman suffered 40% burns in September 2019. Her family spent up to ₹ 18 lakh for treatment at a private hospital. Of their two-acre land, they had to sell one acre for the purpose. When an additional ₹ 10 lakh was required to continue treatment there, her family opted for OGH.

“She got admitted on December 6 and underwent treatment. The patient has been discharged,” doctors of the hospital said.

In two more cases — a 48-year-old man from Khammam and a 24-year-old man from Jeedimetla — suffered from burns due to electrocution. They sustained serious injuries on the face and scalp. The elderly man too opted for the government hospital after spending money at a private hospital. The two male patients too were discharged after treatment.

The general opinion is that only people from poor background opt for treatment at Osmania General Hospital. However, doctors said that people from middle-class backgrounds, corporate job holders, too get admitted at he government tertiary hospital.

Apart from burns, OGH’s Plastic Surgery Department offers treatment for injuries on face due to road accidents, scars or other deformities due to surgeries, corrective surgeries for birth defects, cosmetic surgeries like nose job.

When compared to other government or private health facilities, OGH’s Plastic Surgery Department, headed by Dr N Naga Prasad, has one of the highest number of specialists. A total of eight surgeons and 24 consultants who completed Post Graduation offer services there.