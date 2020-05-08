They risked death instead of staying back

For both Madina and Gayatri, it was an unexpected turn in the life. While expecting their babies, they were forced to walk and take up a journey of more than 50 days to reach their native place.

Madina has completed ninth month on April 30 and delivery was expected any time.

Gayatri has completed eighth month. They are part of an 18-member team that started its journey at Coiambatore in Tamil Nadu to their native village in Karoli district of Rajasthan, about 2,500 km.

With great difficulty, they reached the border of Andhra Pradesh at Done in Kurnool district where they were kept in a shelter for 40 days, they claimed. Two days ago they were released stating that permission was accorded for their return.

With the help of different vehicle drivers, they reached Hyderabad where they caught a lorry. The driver dropped them at Peddapur though he had promised to take them to Maharashtra.

"Come what may, we want to go to our native place, Guwreda. We will go by walk if necessary but are not ready to stay here. We are already fed up with our situation. We are ready to die on the way rather than being here," Ms. Madina and Ms. Gayatri, both in tears, told The Hindu.

There are about five or six children playing among themselves unaware of the crisis they are facing.

"Our parents back home are a worried lot. They are not eating at all. We fear that we will be kept here for a few more days in the name of quarantine. We will touch your feet. Do something and send us to our native place," urged Vijayender and Sonu, members of the group.

Knowing about the pregnant women, District Medical and Health Officer Rathod, Sadasivapet Circle Inspector Sridhar Reddy and Mandal Revenue Officer Asha Jyothi rushed to the spot and got them convinced. Both the women were shited to district hospital for medical checkup.

Despite repeated appeals by authorities, they left for their destination late on Thursday night by catching a lorry. The driver this time promised to drop them at Nagapur.