‘They have lost rights to the 35 million pounds’

Nizam’s heir claims princes Mukarram, Muffakham Jah are not entitled to receive funds

A descendant of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam, has claimed that princes Mukarram Jah and Muffakham Jah have lost rights to claim the 35 million Great Britain pounds pertaining to the Hyderabad Fund Case.

Najaf Ali Khan, the descendant, claimed that there exists a document signed in 1967 in which both princes and grandsons of Mir Osman Ali Khan have renounced their titles and given it back to the seventh Nizam. Mr Khan said this renouncement means that Mir Osman Ali Khan’s 16 sons and 18 daughters are entitled to receive these funds.

Mr Khan stated that in 2015, the UK court appointed an administrator to the seventh Nizam’s estate and that both princes and over 100 legal heirs were brought under the administrator. He further claimed that a succession certificate provided to this administrator is tantamount to misleading the court.