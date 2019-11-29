Thespian Vijay Marur no more

Well-known theatre and media personality Vijay Marur passed away on Thursday afternoon. He was 63. He is survived by artiste wife Lata and two children. His deep baritone voice and sense of humour were his signature contribution to theatre.
Marur was part of The Little Theatre that staged plays and dramatised readings. He was an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School, Loyola College, Chennai, and IIM, Bangalore.
