Hyderabad

Thespian Vijay Marur no more

more-in

Well-known theatre and media personality Vijay Marur passed away on Thursday afternoon. He was 63. He is survived by artiste wife Lata and two children. His deep baritone voice and sense of humour were his signature contribution to theatre.

Marur was part of The Little Theatre that staged plays and dramatised readings. He was an alumnus of Hyderabad Public School, Loyola College, Chennai, and IIM, Bangalore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Theatre Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 7:56:56 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/thespian-vijay-marur-no-more/article30113039.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY