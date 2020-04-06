Thermal scanning cameras installed in Telangana Secretariat

As the search for possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) affected persons is intensified, the government has installed two thermal scanning cameras in the Burgula Ramakrishna Rao (BRKR) Bhavan, the temporary Secretariat, to avoid scope for people with fever entering the premises.

The cameras, worth ₹ 7 lakh each, have been installed at two important points, one in front of the lift for the VIPs and VVIPs, and the other near the elevators being used by staff and general visitors. These cameras had been procured on Saturday and have been put to use after successful trials by the officials.

Interestingly, installation of the thermal cameras follows a report that a section officer working in the third floor of the BRKR Bhavan had attended the religious prayers at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi and joined duty without informing the government about his visit. The official had been directed to undergo a medical checkup and had been referred to the designated hospital.

Mandatory screening for all

Senior officials said it will be mandatory for visitors as well as staff to stand before the camera before getting into the lift so that their body temperatures could be measured. “Standing for two seconds before the camera is all it takes to record the body temperature,” a senior official told The Hindu.

People whose body temperature is more than 98.6 degree Fahrenheit are being referred to the dispensary within the Secretariat for further diagnosis. “Doctors on duty will check the patients and ascertain whether they are to be sent to hospitals for further tests,” the official said.

In addition to the screens fitted to the cameras, steps have been taken to attach a monitor to each of the cameras so that officials can clearly see the face of the person and measure his or her body temperature.

Hand-held scanners unavailable

The government had initially tried to procure hand-held thermal scanners. But they were unavailable in the market due to high demand. “Thermal scanning cameras have been procured since handheld devices were unavailable,” the official said.