Thermal image screening cameras at railway stations

South Central Railway (SCR) has installed bullet thermal image screening cameras at Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations for thermal image screening of passengers. The equipment consists of thermal screening camera, network video recorder and LED monitors along with alarm mechanism.
One thermal camera has currently been installed at Secunderabad station gate no. 3 on Platform no. 1 near general booking area and the other camera at Hyderabad station main entrance. Two more cameras are being planned at Secunderabad station this week. Total cost per camera with accessories is around ₹4.4 lakh per unit.
It is to cut down on the time taken for screening each passenger as the device can simultaneously screen up to 30 passengers within its range or six metres from the entrance. Temperature of the passenger will be displayed on the LED monitor as real picture along with 30 thermal images within the coverage area.
Body temperature of the passengers recorded by the camera will be exhibited on the LED screen as a text message followed by alert audio alarm. Cameras installed at both stations are able to scan and record the temperature of the passengers standing in two different lines simultaneously. Data stored can also be retrieved, SCR Chief PRO Ch.Rakesh said on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism