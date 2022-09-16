There is no place for ‘divisive forces’ in Telangana: KTR

Accuses BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the State

Accuses BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the State

Stating that the chief architect of the Constitution of India Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s vision paved the way for formation of Telangana in 2014, Minister for Industries and IT K.T. Rama Rao has said that there is no place for “divisive forces” in Telangana, a progressive State.

Speaking at a meeting held in connection with the Telangana National Integration Day in Vemulawada on Friday, Mr. Rama Rao said Telangana witnessed historic mass struggles against oppression and exploitation in different phases for decades before becoming a separate State owing to the sustained struggles and sacrifices by many people.

Reiterating that Telangana became a reality due to the Article 3 of the Constitution; he said the State earned a niche for itself in all realms of development and a wide reputation for a plethora of landmark welfare schemes in the last eight years.

Taking a swipe at BJP leaders, he alleged that the saffron party leaders were trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the State by trying to drive communal wedge with selfish political motives. “People should be wary of the sinister designs of divisive forces,” he said, adding that the Telangana National Integration Day was being celebrated to strengthen unity and integrity of the nation.

Many brave fighters such as Baddam Yellareddy and Chennamaneni Rajeshwara Rao demonstrated their valour in the historic Telangana peasants armed struggle against the Nizam’s regime, he said while referring to the merger of the erstwhile Hyderabad State with the Indian Union on September 17 in 1948.

Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar, Vemulawada MLA Chennamaneni Ramesh and others spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Rama Rao participated in a programme held as a prelude to the Telangana National Integration Day in the district headquarters town of Sircilla.

Meanwhile, huge rallies were organised in Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, Adilabad and all other major towns across the State to mark the beginning of the State government’s three-day celebrations of the Telangana National Integration Day.