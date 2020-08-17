Theft in football association office

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 18:08 IST

Trophies, mementoes found missing

Telangana Football Association secretary G. Palguna informed on Monday that there was a theft in the Association office located on the premises of Lal Bahadur Stadium on Sunday night.

“We found the office door broken and many of the items, including a silver trophy and 14 brass trophies besides the new mementoes bought for the forthcoming League championships, were stolen,” he said.

“The last time we opened the office was 20 days ago otherwise it had been closed mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the TFA official said. “We have lodged a police complaint in this regard,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising