The long road from wholesale to retail market

The erstwhile malls of Hyderabad are now a pale shadow of their former selves. Yes, the Monda Market was a mall. “One row of shops was for meat, another for fish, the central quadrangle was for vegetables and the shops in the V-shaped area were grain shops,” says Jaiprakash, a third generation shopkeeper of Telukunta Rajaiah and Sons inside Monda Market.

A satellite image shows a massive rhombus shaped area of the covered market. “This open space used to be filled with bullock carts that used to bring grains and vegetables to the city from the surrounding areas. About 30 years ago, it began to change with more number of vehicles bringing in goods. Now all the four big entrances to the market have been closed and it is now a retail market,” says Mr. Jaiprakash, sitting inside the grain market.

The space where bullock carts used to be parked is now occupied by vegetable hawkers who keep up sing-song hollering of the prices.

Outside the grain shop, the hawkers, animals and buyers create a cacophony of sounds, smells, colours and sights in a buzz of activity. A few yards away is a covered meat market which is too odoriferous to enter. “There are 46 shops. Now only a few function from here as there is no business,” says a shopkeeper.

Small retail traders have taken away the business of the meat shops. A clear violation of the GHMC Act-1955: “no person, shall without a licence from the Commissioner, sell or expose for sale any four-footed animal or any meat or fish intended for human food, in any place other than a municipal or private market.”

Outside the building is a faint outline that reads ‘Meat Market 1878’. Hawkers in a parallel row of shops sell offal. They share space with potters. “These pots are used for weddings,” says a woman as she carefully colours a pot with radiant colours and intricate patterns. “From the ingredients used after the birth of a baby to the paraphernalia required for funeral rites, everything is available here,” says Qasim Ali, who hawks bangles inside the Monda Market.

Begum Bazar

A few miles away is Begum Bazar. “They have destroyed my vegetable shop. The fish market is being built but I don’t know the status of the vegetable market,” says Arutla Kishen, who has set up a tea stall just adjacent to the heap of tin sheets where his vegetable stall used to exist. A site map of the older shops shows a rectangular area with rows of shops with an ice factory in the rear.

“There were six sections — dry fish, vegetables, raw fish, offal, mutton and beef. The beef section was closed 15 years ago,” informs Kishen. It is the raw fish section with the dark black water flowing on the road that creates an unbearable stench. “If they clean the drains and the water flows into them, we will not have to bear the stench. We have become used to it and don’t realise it, but it is terrible for business,” says K. Yadagiri who has a shop that deals with wholesale plastic goods.

The fate of changing character of these two big vegetable shopping arcades is shared by the Mandi Mir Alam and the Old Sabzi Mandi. “These shops are empty. Business is down for the past few years. Earlier, this used to be cleaner but now it stays dirty through the day,” says Sajjad who carts vegetables in the Mandi Mir Alam. Near the entrance arch of the market is an inscription about ₹60,20,000 being earmarked for laying a reinforced concrete road and a pipeline. The condition of the market shows the state of execution of the project. And thereby hangs a tale.