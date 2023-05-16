ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Story screening cancelled for the fourth consecutive day in Bhainsa town

May 16, 2023 05:58 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

The screening of the controversial movie The Kerala Story has been cancelled for the fourth consecutive day in the communally sensitive town of Bhainsa in Nirmal district on Monday.

The movie was supposed to be screened at Kamala theatre, the only cinema hall in Bhainsa town. However, the theatre management deferred screening of the film after being allegedly denied permission by the local police to prevent any disturbance to public peace, sources said.

The move drew sharp criticism from the local BJP leaders and the cadre of its various frontal organisations. The sudden cancellation of the first show of the movie at Kamala theatre on Friday led to sit-in protests by the activists of “Hindu Vahini”.

A delegation of the BJP leaders led by the party district president P Rama Devi submitted a memorandum to the police officials on Monday seeking permission to screen The Kerala Story movie in Bhainsa town.

Ms Rama Devi questioned how the movie, which is being screened elsewhere in the country, could not be allowed to be screened in Bhainsa town alone. Meanwhile, the theatre management has been reportedly granted permission to screen the movie in two sessions — morning and afternoon sessions only, from Tuesday, sources added.

All the precautionary measures are in place to prevent any disturbance to peace and communal harmony, said a police official.

