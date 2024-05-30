The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ to begin on Saturday

The first regional round of The Hindu’s ‘Our State Our Taste’ will be held in Secunderabad on June 1. The round will be held at VHR Banquet Hall, Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens and will start at 10.30 a.m.

The culinary competition aims to find the top cooking talent from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Participants are encouraged to prepare their best dish or add a modern twist to a traditional recipe and present it at the venue. Celebrity chefs will judge the dishes, and winners have the chance to become the next Master Chef.

Regional rounds will be conducted in six cities across both Telugu states, with grand finals in Hyderabad on July 13 and Vijayawada on July 20. Prizes include ₹75,000 for first place, ₹50,000 for second place, and ₹25,000 for third place.

Contestants must bring their prepared dishes to the venue, showcasing recipes that embody the authentic flavours of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. It is required to use AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam in one dish and present the used wrapper or container as proof. Extra points can be earned by using RKG Ghee, Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and Bambino products, and participants must bring wrappers or containers as proof. Additionally, there will be an on-the-spot contest by GRT Jewellers, offering chances to win unconditional vouchers. Ordering from Amazon Fresh grants a special discount and extra points, with proof of purchase needed at the venue.

The judging panel, led by celebrity chefs ETV Raju and Chinnam Raju, will select the top two winners from each city for the grand finale, with prizes and products worth up to ₹2 lakh.

To participate, register at this link , send an SMS with your name, city, and dish name, or contact via WhatsApp or phone at 9059357547 / 9121341547.

Mr. Piyush Mishra, Business Head Spices from Aashirvaad, stated: “As a brand deeply rooted in the cultural tapestry of the region, Aashirvaad Masala has always engaged with consumers in meaningful ways. Through the ‘Our State Our Taste’ campaign, Aashirvaad Masala continues its tradition of connecting with consumers, enriching their experiences, and celebrating Telugu culture and traditions.”

The competition is presented by AASHIRVAAD Masala Karam, powered by Parry’s Dal/Pulses, and in association with RKG Ghee and Bambino. CMR Shopping Mall is the Textiles Partner, GRT Jewellers is the Jewellery Partner, Amazon Fresh is the Grocery Partner, and Raju’s Food Art is the Knowledge Partner.