The Hindu International Education Fair today

Students looking for a unique opportunity to interact with universities and consular officials from across the globe can head to The Hindu International Education Fair, which is scheduled to be held at Taj Vivanta Hyderabad in Begumpet on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5.30 p.m.

The fair will be inaugurated by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at 10 a.m. Entry is free for all.

In addition to seminars on education in the UK, Australia and France, the fair would have educational institutions from across the globe providing information on a variety of subjects.

Participants would also get a chance to take mock Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), free of cost.

The fair will feature premier foreign universities, visa counsellors, education loan providers and informative sessions.

The event is powered by The British Council.

Regional banking partner for the event is State Bank of India, while Manya is test prep partner and New India Assurance is the overseas insurance sponsor.

There will be sessions on Study in Netherlands by Sudha Sudeep, Beyon Education; Study in Canada Santa Monica; Study in USA by Education USA; US Student Visa: Process and Procedures by Visa Officer, US Consulate - Hyderabad; Study Opportunities in UK by The British Council; Finance your education by SBI; Overseas Travel Insurance session by New India Assurance and How to crack GRE/GMAT by Manya Group.

A special keynote address will be delivered on the occasion by Deputy High Commissioner, UK, Andrew Fleming.

To register, contact Ramana Reddy on 9866118581 or visit www.thehindu.com/ief2020.