The Hindu International Education Fair on Jan. 25

Students looking for a unique opportunity to interact with universities and consular officials from across the globe can head to The Hindu International Education Fair, which is scheduled to be held at Vivanta Hyderabad in Begumpet on January 25.

The fair will start from 10.30 a.m. and continue till 5.30 p.m.

In addition to seminars on education in the UK, Australia and France, the fair would have a plethora of education institutions from across the globe providing information on a variety of subjects.

What’s more, the participating students would get an opportunity to take mock Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) and Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT), free of cost.

Visa, loan queries

The fair will feature premier foreign universities, visa counsellors, education loan providers and informative sessions.

Regional banking partner for the event is State Bank of India, while Manya is test prep partner and New India Assurance is the overseas insurance sponsor.

Those interested in registering themselves to attend the education fair can contact Ramana Reddy on 98661-18581 or visit www.thehindu.com/ief.