ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu FIC to hold career guidance seminars in Hyderabad

April 18, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Future India Club (TH-FIC), in collaboration with Krishna Pradeep’s 21st Century IAS Academy, presents the ‘Unlock Your Future’ career guidance seminars across colleges in Hyderabad. The inaugural seminar of this series will take place at R.K. Kedia Degree College, Chaderghat, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

These seminars aim to enlighten undergraduate students about the myriad career pathways available post graduation. Students will receive insights into career options such as government examinations, Defence, Law, Research, and more. They will also gain valuable advice on selecting the right path and tips for effective preparation.

Bhavani Shankar, director of KP’s 21st Century IAS Academy, along with a team of seasoned professionals, will conduct these informative sessions at various colleges and universities.

Colleges interested in hosting these seminars for their students are encouraged to reach out to D. Kiran Kumar at 90009-01616 for further details.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US