The Hindu engineering counselling today

With the EAMCET results out, engineering is the next destination for thousands of students. But what is engineering, which stream to choose and what opportunities does it hold as a career option? Questions such as these are on the mind of every engineering aspirant and their parents.

One can seek guidance from experts in the field at the annual ‘The Hindu EDGE Engineering Counselling’ session on June 16 and make an informed choice thereafter.

The session will be held at the Institute of Engineers, Khairatabad, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Professors from engineering colleges will respond to questions on choice of courses/colleges, apart from prospects in higher education and employment in India and abroad.

Experts will shed light on engineering courses such as CSE, ECE, EEE, IT, Mechanical, Civil, Chemical, Architecture, and Biotechnology.

Guidance will also be given on online counselling process. Entry is free through registration (040-23403902 or 98489-12436, e-mail: saikumar.s@thehindu.co.in).

Television partner for the event is TV5 news channel.