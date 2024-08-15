The Hindu Education Plus International Educational Fair today

The 20th edition of The Hindu Education Plus International Education Fair, presented by FES Study Abroad and Fragomen India and powered by the Bank of Maharashtra, will commence on Thursday, August 15. The event will be held at Taj Vivanta, Begumpet, starting at 10 a.m. The fair will embark on a journey through seven major cities in India until August 30, 2024.

This event brings together an extensive range of international universities, colleges, financial institutions, and consulates, offering students valuable guidance and opportunities to pursue education abroad. With a focus on personalised student interactions, visa counselling, seminars, scholarships, and financial aid, the event aims to equip students with the necessary tools and information to navigate their overseas education journey.

The key highlights of the fair are consulate education experts available to engage with students, participation of leading universities from around the globe, information on visa counselling, informative seminars on scholarships and expert advice on financial planning.

Supported by distinguished sponsors and partners, including a UFLY Slogan Contest at the Unimoni stall with exciting travel vouchers and scholarships up for grabs, the fair promises to be a pivotal event. Key partners include Education USA from the US, the British Council from the UK, Campus France from France, HDFC Credila as the associate partner, Bank of Baroda as the global banking partner, and SBI as the regional banking partner. Unimoni serves as the Forex and Travel partner.