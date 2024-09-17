Daily Quiz: On Hyderabad merger with Indian Union

1 / 6 |

1 / 6 | He was the first and the last Agent-General of India in the princely state of Hyderabad before its merger with India in September 1948. He wrote fiction, and non-fiction and also started an organisation that used to bring out a magazine and an education trust which runs educational institutions even now. What is the name of this man born in Gujarat? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Kanhaiyalal Maneklal Munshi SHOW ANSWER

2 / 6 | He was born in present-day Bangladesh and was the first cousin of actress Devika Rani. He saw action with the 5th Indian Infantry Division in deserts of Africa in World War II. In 1948, he secured the surrender of the Hyderabad armed forces in Secunderabad on September 18. He became Chief of Army Staff (COAS) in the aftermath of 1962 war with China. Who was he? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Jayanto Nath Chowdhury SHOW ANSWER

3 / 6 | He was the commander in chief of Hyderabad armed forces who surrendered to the Indian army in September 1948. He saw action in World War I in Palestine and in World War II defending India’s borders in the eastern front in Kohima which the Japanese attacked. “You have it,” he said when the Indian Army commander asked for unconditional surrender of his forces? Who was this soldier? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Syed Ahmed El Edroos SHOW ANSWER

4 / 6 | They were volunteers of armed men created by the Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen in Hyderabad. They functioned as Nizam’s stormtroopers and created a reign of terror in the interiors of Nizam’s Dominion before the merger of the princely state with India in 1948. A paramilitary with the same name was established in East Pakistan by General Tikka Khan who had the moniker of ‘Butcher of Bengal’ in 1971. What was the name of this group? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Razakars SHOW ANSWER

5 / 6 | She unfurled the Indian flag in Hyderabad near the British Residency building on October 2, 1942 heeding the call of Quit India movement and went to jail. Hours before the event, her poet mother was placed in preventive detention by the Nizam’s police. The zoological park in Darjeeling is named after her as she served as a governor of that state for 11 years. Who was she? DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO Answer : Padmaja Naidu SHOW ANSWER