The countdown to Numaish begins

Close to 2,000 exhibitors from across the country would display products at the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition, better known as Numaish, at Nampally Exhibition Grounds. The exhibition, which will be inaugurated on January 1 evening and run till February 15, will be open from 4 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

On the first Tuesday of January, which falls on January 7, only women will be allowed into the ground. Secretary of the Exhibition Society, B. Prabha Shankar said that Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) officials have agreed to run extra trains up to 11.30 p.m. with increased frequency for the convenience of visitors till the exhibition gets over.

“Special counters are arranged in the Exhibition Grounds to purchase metro train tickets,” Ms. Shankar said. Vehicle parking in and around the venue will be free.

The number of entry and exit points have been increased from three to nine to ease congestion and evacuate people in times of emergency. The society has appointed a private agency to provide security personnel who will stand guard at all access points. Dog squads too will be pressed into service.

Inflammable products such as petroleum, cigarettes and gas cylinders are prohibited.

On Sunday, just three days before the exhibition starts, some stalls were being set up while others were already filling them with their wares.

The first exhibition was organised at Public Gardens in 1938. It was shifted to the Exhibition Grounds in 1946. On the sidelines of a press conference held on Sunday at the grounds, Ms. Shankar said every year, an average of 20 lakh visitors attend Numaish.