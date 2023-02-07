The automotive future is electric, say experts at Hyderabad Mobility Next Summit

February 07, 2023 06:05 am | Updated 06:05 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), organised the first edition of Mobility Next Hyderabad EV Summit as part of the ongoing Hyderabad E-Mobility Week here on Monday.

Speaking at the event, CII Southern Region deputy chairman Kamal Bali, who is also the president and MD of Volvo India, said the Telangana Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030 shows the proactiveness of the government. “The global mobility sector is undergoing a major transformation with stricter fuel-economy standards and regulations of the emission of pollutants have made automakers focus on electric vehicles,” he added.

Member of the executive leadership team (Mobility Solutions)-Bosch Global Software Technology R.K. Shenoy said, “We know cars today have become software-defined. The features that are coming out are no longer dependent on mechanical systems or hardware; more than 90% of value is coming from software. As Bosch, we try to integrate on top of what is already there in the vehicle. Across the globe, nowhere are the platforms developed elsewhere and then there is add on. Today, ground work innovations are being done in India, not just in passenger vehicles but also in commercial vehicles.“

There is a gap between what the academics teach us and what the industry actually needs, at Bosch, remarked the head of government and corporate relationships at Bosch Global Software Technology, Dwarampudi Veera Reddy.

“We have MoUs with 30 universities and focus on topics like electrification, cyber security, functional safety etc. We provide internship to about 1,000 students every year for a period of six months to one year to give them a hands-on experience,” he pointed out.

Senior vice-president (Business and Product Management) at Stellantis, Mamatha Chamarthi said Hyderabad is one of the most iconic green cities in the world and is expected to drive the sustainable movement and power the sustainable mobility globally.

President of Uber India and South Asia, Prabhjeet Singh mentioned that the government, industry, consumers, civil society and all stakeholders have to work together in building an affordable e-wheeler market. “There is a need to build charging infrastructure which are easily accessible. There is a need to reimagine policy framework across the world,” he said.

The e-Mobility Week, along with other investments in Telangana, is a show of great public sector commitment. The broader automotive industry should take advantage of these incentives and excellent infrastructure to accelerate sustainability in mobility, said chief digital officer-Apollo Tyres, Hizmy Hassen, adding that India is the fourth largest emitter of green house gases in the world.

Telangana IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan noted that the e-Mobility week will become a strong platform in future to strengthen the e-mobility sector in the State.