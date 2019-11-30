The ‘assault’ continued even after vet’s death

Jollu Shiva (20), one of the four accused, who had taken the 27-year-old veterinarian's two-wheeler for repair, returned to the scene to ‘assault’ her, but she was already dead by then.

“By the time Shiva returned to the spot after filling air in the tyre, she was already dead due to asphyxiation as they forcefully closed her mouth and nose. However, he went ahead and assaulted her body,” said a senior officer.

This was confided by the prime accused Mohammed alias Areef (26), a lorry driver from Makthal mandal in Narayanpet district, he said.

Further, he said the victim was forced to drink alcohol after she was dragged to an open plot where they raped her.

“Our inquiry revealed that the accused, who had been consuming alcohol the whole day, forced the woman to consume a soft drink laced with alcohol before she died due to breathlessness,” he told The Hindu.

The police seized one full and some half-empty bottles of whisky from the open plot near Tondupally toll plaza, which were bought by the accused from a wine shop in Tondupally village.

Further, he said that the lorry, which carried the victim’s body to Chatanpally, will play a key role in the investigation. “The forensic experts found some strands of long hair and bloodstains in the lorry’s front cabin,” the officer said, adding that they seized the vehicle from the garage in Tondupally. A torn piece of victim’s scarf was also found in the lorry, he said.

The investigators said, “By 10.28 p.m. on Wednesday they shifted her half-naked body to the the lorry and started in search of an isolated place, where they can set set it afire. The accused wrapped the body in a blanket and doused it with petrol and set it afire.”

Later on Saturday evening, the villagers demolished the compound wall of the plot where the offence was committed.