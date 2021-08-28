‘The aim is to end corrupt family rule’

HYDERABAD:

28 August 2021 22:14 IST

State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay Kumar has alleged that every section of Telangana society was unhappy with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) rule as the fruits of the statehood achieved with the sacrifices of 1,400 youth who ended their lives were being enjoyed by only one family.

Promises made to every section were being belied by the KCR Government, Mr. Sanjay said minutes before setting-off on his 36-day padayatra in the first phase. He pointed out that the KCR Government owed at least ₹1 lakh to every unemployed youth in Telangana as the unemployment allowance promised to them before the 2018 Assembly election had not been fulfilled so far.

Stating that the government was not taking up recruitment as promised by TRS in 2014 and 2018-19, the BJP leader said about 30 lakh educated youth had enrolled their names in employment exchanges. However, they were ending lives in the absence of any recruitment drive.

“Now, the Chief Minister is planning to deceive Dalits by promising them moon with Dalit Bandhu scheme while other sections such as farmers are being betrayed continuously,” he alleged, adding that the BJP was committed to unshackling people from the clutches of TRS and MIM.

Addressing the party gathering at Charminar before flagging off the padayatra, national general secretary of BJP in-charge of party affairs in Telangana and MP Tarun Chugh said the walkathon was against the family rule of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and large-scale corruption in his government. He compared the administration in Telangana to that of the folk tale “Alibaba and the 40 thieves”.

Stating that the ultimate objective of the padayatra was to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana people for which they had fought for (statehood), the BJP leader said: “KCR’s Lanka will be washed away in the tsunami of BJP’s padayatra to end the Ravan Raj in Telangana and install a BJP government to restore democracy”.

Another national general secretary of BJP and MP Arun Singh said Mr. Sanjay’s padayatra would also explain several welfare and development schemes of the Centre which were not being implemented by Telangana. By not implementing the Centre’s scheme the TRS Government was denying several benefits to State’s people, he noted.

Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development North Eastern Region G. Kishan Reddy said the padayatra was a beginning of the end to the loot of public money by one family, misrule of TRS Government and its unkept promises. He alleged that it was only two families – “Kalvakuntla and Owaisi” – that were ruling the State denying even Metro Rail facility to old city.