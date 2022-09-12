Thalassemia society clocks 2 lakh blood donations

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 12, 2022 20:51 IST

Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Society (TSCS), Hyderabad, has hit a milestone by registering 2 lakh blood units from donors.

Thalassemia is a genetic, incurable but preventable blood disorder, and TSCS is the only organisation in the world serving more than 3,200 patients under one roof, said president Chandrakant Agarwal on Sunday.

Besides blood transfusion, doctors thoroughly examine the patients and offer all possible help with counselling. Even the Bone Marrow Transplant, which is expensive but the only treatment for Thalassemia, is being taken up for free with the help from donors under CSR activities and the support of Telangana government through Aarogyasri health scheme.

Regular HbA2 is being done in the most neglected areas around Hyderabad, Khammam and Mahbubnagar, and the society has been requesting the government to make the testing mandatory for all pregnant women by issuing an order so that both public and private practitioners can be instructed to do this test.

TSCS thanked each voluntary donor and urged more citizens to come forward to eradicate the blood disorder and make India Thalassemia-free, said a press release.

