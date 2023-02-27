ADVERTISEMENT

Thailand airline Nok Air commences operations between Hyderabad and Bangkok

February 27, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The airline will operate three weekly non-stop flights from its hub Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok to Hyderabad in Winter 2023 schedule. | Photo Credit: File photo

Thailand’s popular airline, Nok Air has commenced operations between Bangkok and Hyderabad. Their first flight from Hyderabad to Bangkok departed on February 22.

The airline will operate three weekly non-stop flights from its hub Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok to Hyderabad in Winter 2023 schedule, and increase frequency to four non-stop flights per week in Summer 2023 schedule. The new route will be operated by state-of-the-art Boeing 737-800 with 189 economy class seats.

Currently Hyderabad is the sole location that Nok Air serves in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Telangana Minister for Tourism and Culture V.Srinivas Goud said “Hyderabad is one of the safest and growing cities in India. We believe this city has a lot of potential. There are a lot of segments like pharma, tourism etc. which are growing. So taking this as an opportunity we have welcomed Nok Air here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US