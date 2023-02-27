Thailand airline Nok Air commences operations between Hyderabad and Bangkok

February 27, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Thailand’s popular airline, Nok Air has commenced operations between Bangkok and Hyderabad. Their first flight from Hyderabad to Bangkok departed on February 22.

The airline will operate three weekly non-stop flights from its hub Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok to Hyderabad in Winter 2023 schedule, and increase frequency to four non-stop flights per week in Summer 2023 schedule. The new route will be operated by state-of-the-art Boeing 737-800 with 189 economy class seats.

Currently Hyderabad is the sole location that Nok Air serves in India.

Telangana Minister for Tourism and Culture V.Srinivas Goud said “Hyderabad is one of the safest and growing cities in India. We believe this city has a lot of potential. There are a lot of segments like pharma, tourism etc. which are growing. So taking this as an opportunity we have welcomed Nok Air here.”