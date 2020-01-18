Thai government invited to join furniture park set-up

Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has welcomed Thailand government’s Department of Commerce to be part of the setting up of a furniture park on the city outskirts that could serve as a large base for the Thai furniture makers to cover rest of India.

Delivering special remarks at the two-day ‘The India-Thailand business matching and networking event’ seminar on ‘New business opportunities for rubberwood industry’ in Hyderabad on Saturday, he said it is an impending opportunity as India will focus on construction of houses in years to come.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit was chief guest at the seminar. Executives from the Ministry of Commerce, business delegates and others attended the seminar.

On the occasion, Mr Rao spoke about the strengths of Telangana including it being one of the fastest growing States in the country. He said that food production in the State is set to grow exponentially as surplus water for irrigation will be supplied to farming community in Telangana in couple of years.

“That leaves us with great opportunity to explore agro-based and food processing industries,” he said. Stating that India is in the process of moving away from single use plastic, the Industries Minister also extended invitation to industries in Thailand which produce products alternative to the single use plastic.

President of The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Karunendra S Jasti said that with fast growing market in India, it remains attractive for Thai investors given vast opportunities available in infrastructure, tourism, retail investors.

He said that major exports from Thailand includes electronic devices, machinery, jewellery and other products.

The delegates from Thailand includes representatives of companies dealing with parawood and rubberwood, tapioca and modified starch, rubber products, electronic and other products.