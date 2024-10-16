TGPSC Group-1 Mains to be held at eight centres in Hyderabad, 5,613 candidates to appear

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-1 Mains examination, scheduled to be held from October 21 to October 27, will take place at eight designated centres across Hyderabad district.

In a meeting held on Wednesday, Hyderabad District Collector Anudeep Durishetty announced that 5,613 candidates are expected to appear for the exam. The examination will be conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., with entry into the centres starting at 12.30 p.m. The gates will be closed at 1.30 p.m., and no candidate will be allowed entry after this time. Candidates are required to use the same hall ticket for all six papers across the exam dates.

In addition, specific examination guidelines have been issued for candidates. They are required to bring essential items, including a black or blue ballpoint pen for writing their answers, as only these will be accepted. A pencil and eraser can be used for rough work. Candidates must also carry their hall ticket, which should feature a clearly pasted photograph, along with a valid government-issued photo ID for verification purposes.

The hall ticket will only be considered valid if the candidate’s photograph and signature are clearly visible. It is recommended that candidates print the hall ticket on A4-sized paper using a laser printer. If the photograph is unclear, candidates must bring three passport-size photographs, attested by a gazetted officer or the principal of their last institution. These photographs, along with an undertaking, must be submitted to the invigilator at the exam centre.

Further, candidates can write all exams, except General English, in the language they selected in their Group-1 Services online application. Answer booklets written in any other language will not be evaluated.

Mr. Durishetty urged candidates to thoroughly review the instructions on their hall tickets and to arrive at the exam centres on time to avoid any last-minute issues.

