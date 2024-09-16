ADVERTISEMENT

TGMC uncovers 10 fake doctors operating in Hyderabad

Published - September 16, 2024 11:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

TGMC Chairman Dr K Mahesh Kumar and Vice-Chairman Dr Srinivas Gundagani uncovered 20 fake doctors operating in Hyderabad during raids conducted on Sunday, September 15 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) has uncovered 20 fake doctors operating in Hyderabad during raids conducted on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Led by TGMC chairperson K. Mahesh Kumar and vice-chairperson Dr. Srinivas Gundagani, the inspections were conducted in areas such as LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Musarambagh, Vanasthalipuram, and Shaheed Nagar. TGMC announced that legal action would be taken against the accused individuals under Sections 34 and 54 of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, 2019. “Rural Medical Practitioners (RMPs) and Paramedical Practitioners (PMPs) lack the necessary qualifications and should not be practising medicine,” Dr. Srinivas said.

