TGMC raids uncover school dropouts running clinics in Shamshabad and Shadnagar

A team from the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) conducted raids on clinics run by unqualified individuals in Shamshabad and Shadnagar areas on Saturday. “These clinics were run by individuals with minimal education — some as low as 10th grade and even school dropouts — who were falsely posing as doctors and practising allopathic medicine,” TGMC said.

During the raids, the TGMC team discovered that these unqualified individuals were administering potent medications, including antibiotic injections like Amikacin and corticosteroid injections such as Progesterone and Cetrolux. “These drugs should only be prescribed and administered by qualified medical professionals, particularly specialists in allopathic medicine such as gynaecologists,” said K. Mahesh Kumar, Chairman of TGMC.

He further said that such irrational medication use poses severe health risks, including toxic effects on multiple organs, spinal deformities, fertility issues in women and the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance.

TGMC Vice-Chairman Gundagani Srinivas highlighted the global threat posed by antimicrobial resistance and steroid-induced immune defects, calling these issues among the most pressing health challenges today.