TGB conducts training for visually impaired staff

HYDERABAD

27 August 2021 19:57 IST

The Telangana Grameena Bank (TGB) on Friday launched a virtual training programme for the visually impaired staff it recruited recently.

The programme is being conducted with NVDA software that has been exclusively developed for the benefit of the visually impaired candidates. Use of the software to train physically challenged staff was a first in the regional rural banks sector, TGB said in a release. Sources in the bank said the programme was attended by 24 recently appointed staff.

State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Ashwini Kumar Tewari inaugurated the programme. SBI chief general manager Mihir Mishra and general manager M.N. Aravind Kumar as well as TGB chairman V. Arvind participated.

Advertising

Advertising

Elaborating on the programme, TGB said since visually impaired staff are not trained to operate the computer, it was decided to impart trainings in two phases. In the first phase, they will be trained on keyboard operations so that they can memorise the key positions of alphabets with the help of NVDA software. The software reads the screen and the key pressed thus helps users.

On completion of the first phase, they will trained on Bank’s CBS with the help of SBI Foundation. “Post training, we will be able to bring them in mainstream of banking activities,” TGB said. For the first phase of training, the bank has hired the services of a trainer who is visually impaired and has been using the same software for 10 years.