Textile historian impressed with handloom weavers

December 07, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A textile historian from the U.S., Kyra Zapf, who as part of her research project met Handlooms and Textile Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday, was all praise for the rich skills of Telangana’s handloom weavers and the State’s textile sector.

Handloom weavers in the State take pride in the art and their commitment to work is more than what she had observed in other countries. A recipient of Watson Foundation Grant for research on weaving, Ms.Zapf has authored several papers on the history of fabric. She has visited nine countries as part of her study and chose Telangana as her first destination in India.

In the State, she studied handloom weaving and the situation of weavers in Pochampally, Siddipet, Sircilla, Jangaon, Narayanpet and Gadwal. Sharing her observations with Mr.Rao, she appreciated the skills of the weavers as well as Telangana government’s welfare schemes for them, the Minister’s office said in a release on the interaction at Pragathi Bhavan here.

Ms.Zapf told the Minister that unlike other countries, weavers in the State were concentrated in a few pockets which has advantages ranging from a brand of their own and helping promote their products in the market. The sustainable fabric used in the State, the culture and art has huge demand in the western countries.

Observing that silk weaving in the State is limited to sarees, she suggested it could be extended to weaving other clothes too which will generate more demand. As part of her research, she studied various aspects of the weavers’ lives. The textile historian said she was surprised by the level of awareness they had about the State government’s welfare schemes and incentives.

Appreciating Ms. Zapf for her study, by visiting several countries, Mr. Rao said foreigners like her who undertake research were better placed to provide unbiased and learned opinions. He said inputs from such work helped in framing and amending public policy. The Minister said the textile sector in the State which was once in a crisis had started to thrive.